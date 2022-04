PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed veteran outfielder Jake Marisnick to a Major League contract.

The 31-year old spent spring training with the Texas Rangers but became a free agent on Wednesday.

Marisnick split last season between the Cubs and Padres, batting .216 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

During his career, Marisnick has also spent time with the Marlins, Astros, and Mets.

Greg Allen was placed on the six-day injured list with a hamstring injury.