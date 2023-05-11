PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki to a minor league deal.

He was designated for assignment by the Cubs last week and went through waivers unclaimed by any other club.

The 29-year-old has spent parts of each of the last five seasons in the big leagues.

Borucki started the 2023 season at Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs’ organization. He was recalled by Chicago in late April but never appeared in a Major League game.

He split last season between Toronto and Seattle, posting a record of 2-0 with a 5.68 ERA.

For his career, Borucki has an MLB record of 10-9 with a 4.45 ERA.