PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the signing of veteran utility infielder Chris Owings to a minor league deal.

The 31-year old is expected to battle for a spot on the Pirates’ bench this spring.

Last season, Owings split the season between the Yankees and Orioles organizations. He appeared in 26 games in the Major Leagues with Baltimore, batting just .107 in 68 plate appearances.

In parts of 10 seasons with the big leagues, Owings has posted a career average of .239 with 37 home runs and 227 RBI’s.

He previously played for five teams including the Diamondbacks, Rockies, Royals, Orioles and Red Sox.