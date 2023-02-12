PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki to a minor league contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million if he makes the team out of spring training.

The 31-year old split last season between the Rangers and Red Sox, has primarily served as a backup catcher for the past eight seasons.

Last season with Texas and Boston, he batted a combined .220 with one home run and 13 RBI’s.

Plawecki, who has also played for the New York Mets, spent the 2019 season with Cleveland, batting .222 with three home runs and 17 RBI’s.

Earlier in the offseason, the Pirates also signed another former Cleveland catcher, adding veteran Austin Hedges on a free agent deal.