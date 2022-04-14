PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates and star outfielder Bryan Reynolds have agreed on a contract to avoid arbitration.

According to MLB.com, it is a two-year deal worth $6.75 million per year.

Reynolds belted out 24 home runs last year and was named an NL All-Star.

He will have two years of arbitration remaining after the deal and will be eligible for free agency following the 2025 season.

So far this season, Reynolds is hitting .227 with a home run and an RBI.

For his career, he is a .289 hitter with 48 career home runs and 178 RBIs.