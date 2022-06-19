PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to promote Oneil Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis to the major leagues for the Pirates Monday matchup with the Cubs.

Manager Derek Shelton confirmed the news in his postgame press conference on Sunday.

Cruz is the Pirates’ top prospect in the organization.

This season in Indianapolis, the 23-year-old is hitting .233 with nine home runs, seven doubles and 35 RBIs.

Cruz played two games for Pittsburgh late in the 2021 season, going three for nine with one home run and three RBIs.

The Pirates host the Cubs at PNC Park on Monday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.