PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to call up the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Henry Davis, according to the team’s website.

The Pirates twitter account also tweeted “It’s happening” along with a hype video of the 23-year-old catcher.

Davis is the #3 ranked prospect in the Pirates organization and was hitting .286 in just 10 games while in Triple-A and hit .284/.433/.547 with 10 home runs in 41 games with the Altoona Curve at the Double-A level.

Pittsburgh is set to carry three catchers on the roster with the addition of Davis on Monday, joining Jason Delay and Austin Hedges.

Pittsburgh sits at 34-36 in the midst of a 6-game losing streak and have fallen 2.5 games behind Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.