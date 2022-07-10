PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar has been selected to the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Sunday.

Bednar is the lone Pirates selection to the “Midsummer Classic”.

The 27-year old posts a 2.25 ERA and has 15 saves on the season. Bednar has the sixth-most saves among National League pitchers.

It will be his first trip to the All-Star Game.

Earlier this year, he was named NL Reliever of the Month during the month of May. During the month, Bednar went 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA and seven saves.