PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar has been named to the 2023 National League All-Star team.

He replaces Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw who will not play in the game due to an injury.

It marks Bednar’s second career appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

This season, Bednar has piled up 16 saves for Pittsburgh. He has tossed 31 1/3 innings, with a 1.44 ERA.

Bednar joins Pirates’ starter Mitch Keller who was recently named to his first All-Star team.

The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be televised exclusively on FOX Youngstown.