PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially traded pitcher Bryse Wilson to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In exchange, Pittsburgh receives cash considerations.

The Pirates originally acquired Wilson in 2021 in a trade involving former Pittsburgh closer Richard Rodriguez.

Last season with the Pirates, Wilson posted a record of 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA in 25 appearances. He struck out 79 batters with 32 walks in 115 2/3 innings.

Wilson has appeared in 56 MLB games, and owns a career record of 9-17 with a 5-54 ERA.