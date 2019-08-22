Pirates request release waivers for veteran catcher Cervelli

The move will give Cervelli a chance to see more playing time and perhaps a chance at playing in the playoffs with another team

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have requested unconditional release waivers for veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli on Thursday.

The Pirates catcher has battled injuries throughout the season.

Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington released the following statement:

“As Francisco has worked through his rehabilitation, we have had multiple conversations with him and his agent regarding his projected playing time for the remainder of this season with the Pirates,” said Huntington. “Out of respect and appreciation for Francisco, we have chosen to honor his request to be released in order for him to pursue an opportunity that potentially gives him a chance at more playing time, as well as an opportunity this season to compete in the postseason.

Cervelli played just 34 games this season with the team, hitting .193 with 5 RBIs and a home run.