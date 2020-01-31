Pirates reportedly sign veteran pitcher to minor league deal

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed veteran left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to a minor league deal.
He is expected to compete for a spot on the major league pitching staff during Spring Training.
Holland split last season between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, posting a 6.08 ERA in 51 appearances.
The 33-year-old Holland has worked as both a starter and reliever over his 11-year playing career.
Holland previously pitched for the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox.