Pirates reportedly sign veteran pitcher to minor league deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed veteran Derek Holland to a minor league deal.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed veteran left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to a minor league deal.

He is expected to compete for a spot on the major league pitching staff during Spring Training.

Holland split last season between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, posting a 6.08 ERA in 51 appearances.

The 33-year-old Holland has worked as both a starter and reliever over his 11-year playing career.

Holland previously pitched for the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox.