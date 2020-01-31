Pirates reportedly sign veteran pitcher to minor league deal

Live Now
The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed veteran Derek Holland to a minor league deal.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in St. Louis.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed veteran left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to a minor league deal.

He is expected to compete for a spot on the major league pitching staff during Spring Training.

Holland split last season between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, posting a 6.08 ERA in 51 appearances.

The 33-year-old Holland has worked as both a starter and reliever over his 11-year playing career.

Holland previously pitched for the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

