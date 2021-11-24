Pirates reportedly re-sign free agent to new deal

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Yoshi Tsutsugo strikes out against Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Reds won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Post Gazette is reporting that the Pirates have agreed to a one-year free agent contract with first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo.

The deal is reportedly worth $4 million.

Tsutsugo signed with the Pirates in August, after spending time with both the Rays and Dodgers earlier in the 2021 season.

With Pittsburgh, Tsutsugo batted .268 with eight home runs in 43 games.

In 132 games in the Major Leagues, Tsutsugo has posted a career average of .209 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The report says that the deal is pending a physical.