Pirates release official 2020 regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates released their official schedule for the shortened 60-game regular season.

Pittsburgh will open the campaign Friday, July 24 at home against the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:10 p.m.

The home opener is slated for Monday, July 27 against Milwaukee.

The Bucs will play only divisional opponents, along with teams from the American League Central Division. They will host the Indians July 18 to 21 before heading to Cleveland to conclude the regular season September 25 to 27.

No fans will be permitted to attend games at PNC Park to begin the season.

Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 Schedule:

July 24 at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

July 25 at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

July 26 at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

July 27 vs. Milwaukee 7:05 p.m.

July 28 vs. Milwaukee 7:05 p.m.

July 29 vs. Milwaukee 7:05 p.m.

July 31 at Chicago Cubs 8:15 p.m.

August 1 at Chicago Cubs 8:15 p.m.

August 2 at Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m.

August 3 at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

August 4 at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

August 5 vs. Minnesota 7:05 p.m.

August 6 vs. Minnesota 1:35 p.m.

August 7 vs. Detroit 7:05 p.m.

August 8 vs. Detroit 4:05 p.m.

August 9 vs. Detroit 1:35 p.m.

August 10 at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

August 11 at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

August 12 at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

August 13 at Cincinnati 5:10 p.m.

August 14 at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

August 15 at Cincinnati 6:10 p.m.

August 16 at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

August 18 vs. Cleveland 7:05 p.m.

August 19 vs. Cleveland 7:05 p.m.

August 20 vs. Cleveland 7:05 p.m.

August 21 vs. Milwaukee 7:05 p.m.

August 22 vs. Milwaukee 4:05 p.m.

August 23 vs. Milwaukee 1:35 p.m.

August 25 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 p.m.

August 26 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 p.m.

August 28 at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

August 29 at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

August 30 at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

August 31 at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

September 1 vs. Chicago Cubs 7:05 p.m.

September 2 vs. Chicago Cubs 7:05 p.m.

September 3 vs. Chicago Cubs 1:35 p.m.

September 4 vs. Cincinnati 7:05 p.m.

September 5 vs. Cincinnati 7:05 p.m.

September 6 vs. Cincinnati 1:35 p.m.

September 8 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:05 p.m.

September 9 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:05 p.m.

September 11 at Kansas City 8:05 p.m.

September 12 at Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

September 13 at Kansas City 2:05 p.m.

September 14 at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

September 15 at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

September 16 at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

September 17 vs. St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

September 18 vs. St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

September 19 vs. St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

September 20 vs. St. Louis TBD

September 21 vs. Chicago Cubs 7:05 p.m.

September 22 vs. Chicago Cubs 7:05 p.m.

September 23 vs. Chicago Cubs 7:05 p.m.

September 24 vs. Chicago Cubs 7:05 p.m.

September 25 at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

September 26 at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

September 27 at Cleveland 3:10 p.m.