PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled infielder Hoy Park and outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba ahead of their game with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Canaan is the brother of Ohio State star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The 23-year-old outfielder is hitting .277 at Triple-A Indianapolis with 15 doubles and 19 RBIs.

Canaan has reached base safely in 40 of his last 41 games for the Indians.

His first game action will be his MLB debut.

Park has played six games with the Pirates this year, going 3 for 14.