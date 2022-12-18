Colorado Rockies left fielder Connor Joe (9) in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug.19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially acquired first-baseman/outfielder Connor Joe in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

In exchange, Colorado receives minor league pitcher Nick Garcia.

Joe was originally selected by the Pirates with the 39th overall draft pick in 2014.

He was traded to Atlanta in 2017 in a trade for Sean Rodriguez, and has appeared in the big leagues with the Braves, Reds, Giants, and Dodgers over the last several seasons.

Last season, Joe batted .238 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI’s.

He joins Pittsburgh’s other recent offseason acquisitions: first-basemen Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi, and catcher Austin Hedges.