PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from a three-run deficit to top the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-0 before plating two runs in the sixth with three more in the seventh to take the lead for good.

Michael Chavis scored the go-ahead run on a RBI-single that scored Josh VanMeter.

Chavis went 2 for 4 on the day with the RBI and a run scored.

The Pirates have won four of their last five games and are above .500 for the first time this season.

Will Crowe picked up the win in 2.2 innings of relief without allowing a run.

Pittsburgh will begin a road trip on Monday as they travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers.