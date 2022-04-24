CHICAGO (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates took the lead in the third inning and held on late to top the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Sunday afternoon.

With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, David Bednar struck out Frank Schwindel to end the game.

It is Bednar’s second save of the season.

Pittsburgh fell behind in the first inning 2-0 but scored the next four runs to take the lead.

In the third inning, Kevin Newman doubled to score Ke’Bryan Hayes which gave the Bucs a 3-2 lead.

He went two for three with the RBI on the day.

The Pirates open a home series with the Brewers on Monday with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.