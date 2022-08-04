PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to complete a three-game sweep.



Reynolds tied it earlier in the inning when he hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Matt Bush (2-2).

Reynolds moved to third on a fly to right field by Ke’Bryan Hayes and raced home when a pitch from Bush slipped by Brewers catcher Victor Caratini to give the Pirates their third comeback win over first-place Milwaukee in as many days.