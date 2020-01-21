Pirates prospects coming to the Valley this week

U.S. starting pitcher Cody Ponce (44) delivers a pitch against Mexico in the first inning of their Premier12 baseball tournament bronze-medal game at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)

The Pittsburgh Pirates Winter CARE-A-Van will visit schools in the Youngstown area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the 2020 Pirates Charities CARE-a-van stop details for the Youngstown/Columbiana area.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, players Ke’Bryan Hayes, Cody Ponce and Yacksel Rios will be joined by coaches Justin Meccage and Oscar Marin as they visit the Davis Family YMCA in Youngstown and Columbiana Schools.

The visit to Youngstown will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as Pirates players and coaches will visit with elementary school students and lead them through fun and simple baseball instruction and activity using USA Baseball’s specialized Fun at Bat equipment.

In addition, the CARE-a-van group will visit with the Silver Sneakers, fitness classes for older adults.

The visit to Columbiana will take place from 2:30-3:30 p.m., as Pirates players and coaches will visit with Columbiana High School’s baseball and softball teams and take part in an afternoon Q&A event with players and coaches.

The CARE-a-van will take part in over 35 events impacting 18 cities in the greater Pittsburgh area, including stops in Erie and Altoona, Pennsylvania (home of the Pirates’ Double-A affiliate, the Altoona Curve); Morgantown, West Virginia (home of the Pirates’ Single-A affiliate, the West Virginia Black Bears); Youngstown and more.

The CARE-a-van will feature four separate groups of players and coaches traveling to public and private community action events throughout the region.

Pirates players, coaches, front office personnel and Pirates Charities partner with local non-profits and donate their time to assist with projects and outreach, as well as visit with schools and community organizations.