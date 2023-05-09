PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up outfielder Josh Palacios to the Major League roster from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their game with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

In 13 games with Indianapolis, Palacios has hit .434 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

The 27-year-old has Major League experience with the Blue Jays and Nationals, hitting just .207 in 91 plate appearances.

Palacios can play all three outfield positions and will get the start Tuesday night in right field against the Rockies.