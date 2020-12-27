Pirates’ Polanco breaks wrist in winter ball, OK for spring

The 29-year-old Polanco is expected to be 100% by the start of spring training

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco broke a bone in his right wrist playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

The Pirates said Polanco has a small non-displaced fracture of the triquetrum bone and that the wrist will be immobilized for a short time.

The 29-year-old Polanco is expected to be 100% by the start of spring training. Polanco batted just .153 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He tested positive for the coronavirus during the team’s summer camp.