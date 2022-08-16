PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended one game and fined by Major League Baseball for having his cell phone in his uniform last week.

Castro slid into third base when the phone fell out of his uniform and onto the field.

He says that he forgot to take it out of his pocket before leaving the locker room before the game.

The 23-year-old has played in 27 games with the Pirates this season, hitting .239 with five RBIs.

Castro is appealing the suspension.