CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido to the Major League roster.

To make room on the 26-man roster, outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Bido will start game two of the series on Wednesday night in Chicago, making his Major League debut.

This season at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 27-year-old has posted a record of 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA. He has tossed 55.1 innings, allowing 28 earned runs, with 56 strikeouts and 26 walks.