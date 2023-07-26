SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – Major League Baseball has announced that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo has been suspended for three games.

The punishment stems from Perdomo intentionally throwing at Manny Machado in the seventh inning on Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss to the Padres.

In addition, manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension as a result of the incident.

Perdomo is beginning his suspension on Wednesday for the series finale in San Diego.

Shelton is likewise serving his suspension on Wednesday.