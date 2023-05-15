PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller was named National League Player of the Week on Monday.

It is the first time in his career that he has earned the honor.

In 16 innings of work last week, Keller piled up a total of 21 strikeouts. He allowed eight hits and just one walk in a pair of wins over the Rockies and Orioles.

This season, Keller is 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA in nine starts. He has pitched 56.2 innings with 69 strikeouts.

The Pirates have Monday night off but will return to action on Tuesday evening on the road in Detroit at 6:40 p.m.