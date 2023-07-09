Michigan State’s Mitch Jebb plays during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 25, 2022, in East Lansing Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

SEATTLE, Wash. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates selected shortstop Mitch Jebb out of Michigan State with the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The infielder hit .337 for the Spartans last season with 15 doubles, seven triples and 14 stolen bases and was named Third-Team All-Big Ten.

He finished his career at MSU with a .327 batting average with 38 stolen bases and 82 walks and is a three-time All-Big Ten Conference honoree.

Jebb ranks as the No. 46 player on the MLB Top 250 Draft Prospects list and projects to play either shortstop or third base at the next level.

This is the Pirates second draft pick of the night, after taking LSU ace Paul Skenes first overall, and will have one more draft pick in the second round.