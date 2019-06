PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester at #18 overall in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Priester is a product of Cary-Grove High School in Illinois.

He was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois, after posting a record of 7-2 with a 1.04 ERA. He also had 80 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings of work.