Pirates part ways with veteran to add former Indians’ outfielder

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Todd Frazier plays during a baseball game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates designated veteran Todd Frazier for assignment on Monday.

The move opens up a roster spot for newly acquired Outfielder Ben Gamel.

Frazier was batting .086 with four RBI in 13 games in Pittsburgh.

Gamel started the season with the Indians after making the team out of spring training. In eleven games with Cleveland, Gamel was batting just .071 without a homer or RBI.

The Pirates will open up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds Monday night at PNC Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.