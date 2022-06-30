PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated former Cleveland Guardians’ infielder Yu Chang for assignment.

Cleveland traded him to Pittsburgh at the end of May after the Guardians designated him for assignment.

He appeared in 18 games for the Pirates, batting .167 with one home run and two RBIs.

Between Cleveland and Pittsburgh combined, he is batting .135 this season with one home run and two RBIs.

The Pirates have also activated Tucupita Marcano from the COVID-19 injured list.