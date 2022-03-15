PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed first-baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and reliever Heath Hembree to one-year Major League contracts.

Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington made the announcement on Tuesday.

Vogelbach spent last season in Milwaukee, after splitting the previous campaign between the Mariners, Brewers and Blue Jays. He batted .219 with 9 home runs and 24 RBI’s.

Hembree is entering his tenth years in the big leagues, having split last season between the Mets and Reds.

He posted a record of 2-7 with a 5.59 ERA in 2020.

In 2021, he spent spring training with Cleveland.