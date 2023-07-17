PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates officially recalled a trio of top-10 prospects ahead of Monday night’s series opener against Cleveland.

As was previously reported, the Pirates recalled catcher Endy Rodriguez and infielder Liover Peguero.

The team also selected pitcher Quinn Priester from Triple-A Indianapolis. The right-hander was slated to make his Major League debut against the Guardians.

Catcher Jason Delay, pitcher Cody Bolton and outfielder Josh Palacios were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Travis Swaggerty was designated for assignment.