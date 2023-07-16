PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen was activated off the injured list ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

He is set to bat third and be the designated hitter for the Pirates in his return for the 12:05 first pitch.

The 2013 National League Most Valuable Player currently leads the Buccos in batting average this season at .268 and adds a .383 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 28 runs batted in.

McCutchen spent the minimum amount of time on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation after the team posted a 1-6 record in his absence.

Pittsburgh sits at fourth in the NL Central at 41-51, eight and a half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, who are tied for first place.