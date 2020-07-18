Pirates name opening day starting pitcher

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the team’s intrasquad baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Veteran right-hander Joe Musgrove has been named the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the abbreviated 60-game regular season.

Manager Derek Shelton made the announcement Friday.

The 27-year-old will be counted on to carry to load for a starting pitching staff decimated by injuries to Chris Archer and Jameson Taillon.

Last season, Musgrove led the Pirates in starts with 31. In 170.3 innings of work, he struck out 157 batters, posting a 4.44 ERA.

The Pirates will open a three-game exhibition series against the Cleveland Indians Saturday night at PNC Park at 7:05 p.m.