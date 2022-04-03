BRADENTON, Florida (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have named pitcher J.T. Brubaker their starter for Opening Day on April 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brubaker made his MLB debut in 2020 against the very same Cardinals.

This spring, the right-hander has thrown 8 innings of work with 8 strikeouts.

Last season, he went 5-13 for the Pirates with a 5.36 ERA and 129 strikeouts.

For his career, Brubaker has pitched in 35 games with a 5.24 ERA.

The Pirates and Cardinals will do battle on Opening Day in St. Louis at 4:15 p.m.