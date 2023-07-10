SEATTLE, Wash. (WKBN) – With the 67th overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates took Zander Mueth out of Belleville East High School in Illinois.

The high schooler is said to touch 97 miles per hour and is currently committed to play baseball at Mississippi. He currently works with fastball/sinker and is said to be developing a changeup.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander is ranked No. 83 on the MLB Top 250 Draft Prospects list.

The pick wraps up day one for the Pittsburgh Pirates after taking LSU ace Paul Skenes number one overall and then scooping up Michigan State shortstop Mitch Jebb 43rd overall.