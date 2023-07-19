PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates designate pitcher Wil Crowe for assignment on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been on the 60-day injured list since April with right shoulder discomfort.

The right-hander made five appearances on a rehab assignment over the last several weeks, posting a combined ERA of 1.59 between Single-A Bradenton and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh will now have a week to trade Crowe or pass him through waivers.

In four combined seasons with the Pirates and Nationals, he has posted a record of 10-21 with a 5.30 ERA.

Crowe was originally acquired by Pittsburgh in the trade that sent Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020.