PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – With a single to leadoff the bottom of the first inning against the New York Mets, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen recorded his 2,000th career hit.

He becomes the ninth player in Pirates history to reach the feat, joining the likes of Roberto Clemente, Honus Wagner, Willie Stargell and Bill Mazeroski.

1,515 of McCutchen’s career hits are in a Pittsburgh uniform, with 485 of them coming from his time with the Giants, Yankees, Phillies and Brewers.

Coincidentally, the 2013 NL MVP also recorded his first career hit against the Mets by knocking a leadoff single.

The 15-year veteran is currently slashing .268/.384/.428 this season for the 33-30 Buccos.