PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pirates manager Derek Shelton has been added to the All-Star game coaching staff for the National League.

The team made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson will manage the National League team. He and Shelton previously worked together coaching in the minor leagues.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will lead the American League squad.

Shelton is in his fourth season with Pittsburgh and has led the Pirates to a 170-284 overall record during that span.

The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star game will take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.