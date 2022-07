PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a trade with the New York Yankees to acquire left-handed pitcher Manny Banuelos on Sunday.

The Bucs will send New York cash considerations.

Banuelos is the Yankees’ former top prospect who has made four appearances out of the bullpen this season.

The 31-year-old posts a 2.16 ERA this year and was designated for assignment by New York this past week.

The Pirates and Yankees will begin a series on Tuesday at PNC Park.