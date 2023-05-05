PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list on Friday.

The right-hander was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation.

Velasquez left Thursday’s start against Tampa Bay after just three innings with the injury.

So far this season, he has posted a record of 4-3 with a team-best 3.06 ERA. He has struck out 34 batters in 35.1 innings of work.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $3.15 million deal with Pittsburgh back in December.

The 8-year veteran previously played for Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego and Chicago.