PHOENIX, Arizona (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Andrew McCutchen and third-baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night’s game in Arizona.

McCutchen is battling right elbow inflammation. He is batting .268 with 10 home runs, 28 RBI and nine stolen bases.

Hayes was just activated from the injured list earlier this week after battling back soreness. He is now headed back to the IL with additional back soreness.

This season, Hayes has posted a batting average of .252 with five homers and 32 RBIs.

First-baseman Ji-Man Choi and pitcher Cody Bolton were activated from the injured list.

Choi has been out since mid-April when he suffered a strained left Achilles tendon.

The Pirates acquired Choi from Tampa Bay back in November. In nine games, Choi is batting .125 with two home runs and two RBIs.

To make room for Choi on the 40-man roster, lefty pitcher Rob Zastryzny was designated for assignment.