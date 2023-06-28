PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with back soreness.

The team has also called up infielder Jared Triolo from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Houston.

This season at Triple-A, Triolo has posted a batting average of .309 with one home run and eight stolen bases through 41 games.

He is in Wednesday night’s starting lineup batting eighth and playing third base.

Hayes is batting .254 with 5 homers and 32 RBI’s for the Pirates in 74 games.