PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds and infielder Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 list.

Outfielder Jack Suwinski and infielder Tucupita Marcano were both recalled from Double-A Altoona.

Marcano is Pittsburgh’s No. 25 ranked prospect and has previous experience in the Major Leagues with San Diego.

This season, Reynolds is batting .190 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Tucker has posted a batting average of .171 with an RBI and one stolen base.

The Pirates open a three-game series against Milwaukee on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Park.