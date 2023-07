LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially reinstated infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes from the injured list.

Hayes was originally placed on the injured list late last month with back soreness.

To make room on the roster, pitcher Roansy Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Hayes is batting .254 with 5 homers and 32 RBIs for the Pirates in 74 games.

Contreras has appeared in 19 games for Pittsburgh this season, posting a record of 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA.