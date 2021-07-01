Pirates infielder named All-Star starter

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier slides home during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Starters for the Major League Baseball All-Star game were released on Thursday, and the Pirates’ second baseman Adam Frazier made the shortlist.

Frazier has been one of the best hitters in baseball this year. He leads all second basemen with a .327 batting average. Frazier has also recorded 36 extra base hits and knocked in 28 runs for Pittsburgh this season.

He will start for the National League at second base.

This is Frazier’s sixth season playing in Pittsburgh and the first time he has been named a Major League All-Star.

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.