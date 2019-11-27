Pirates hire former Indians’ coach as their new manager

Cleveland Indians outfielder Kenny Lofton, left, talks with hitting coach Derek Shelton before the Indians’ baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 27, 2007, in Cleveland. Lofton was traded from the Texas Rangers to Cleveland earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have named former Indians’ hitting coach Derek Shelton as their next manager.

Shelton coached in Cleveland from 2005 to 2009. He’s worked with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and spent the last two years with the Minnesota Twins.

Shelton will take over a Pirates team that posted a (69-93) record last year and finished in last place in the National League Central Division.

The Pirates have since cleaned house, firing manager Clint Hurdle after nine seasons and parting ways with both team president Frank Coonelly and general manager Neal Huntington.