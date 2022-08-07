BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles.

The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark.

Wilson allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after that review.