The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Tuesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Tigers made the announcement on social media:

Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather.



It will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader beginning at 2:10 ET with the regularly scheduled game beginning at 6:40 ET. Both games will be seven innings. pic.twitter.com/FAMu0IPdvu — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 20, 2021

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch for Game One is slated for 2:10 p.m. The nightcap will take place at 6:40 p.m.