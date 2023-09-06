PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s feel-good season is over.

The Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter is heading to the 10-day injured list after partially tearing his left Achilles tendon while legging out a double in a victory over Milwaukee on Monday night.

The 36-year-old McCutchen said initially he was “fine,” but further examination by the Pirates medical staff revealed the tear. Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that McCutchen will be in a walking boot for six weeks but that there has been no discussion of surgery.

McCutchen hit .256 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs this season. He collected his 2,000th career hit in June and was one home run short of 300 when he limped into second base on Monday night following an RBI double down the left-field line.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 NL MVP while playing for Pittsburgh from 2009-17, is scheduled to be a free agent during the offseason. He has expressed repeatedly he did not view 2023 as a farewell season and that he would prefer to stay in his adopted hometown beyond the end of his current deal.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb